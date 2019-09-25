MENU

Salman Khan receives death threat in blackbuck poaching case

Published: Sep 25, 2019, 08:50 IST | ANI

The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter

Bollywood actor and host of reality television program Bigg Boss season 13 Salman Khan gestures during the show's press conference in Mumbai. Pic/PTI
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday said that they are investigating the alleged death threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ahead of his court hearing in the blackbuck poaching case here later this week.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of those behind it. If we get any input, we will neutralise the threat proactively," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), D Singh said, adding that preventive action will be taken before any untoward incident takes place.

The threat, which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross, was posted on Facebook by an account named Gary Shooter.

"People have alleged that a gang which goes by name "007" is behind it. Whether the threats are given by the members of this gang or not is yet to be ascertained," said Singh.

Khan, who is accused in the case, is expected to appear before a Jodhpur court on September 27. In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

