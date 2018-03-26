Salman Khan recommends Bobby Deol for Kick 2

Keen to revive Bobby Deol's career, Salman Khan signs on star for his talent agency, recommends him for Kick 2



Salman Khan

Bollywood is no stranger to Salman Khan's mentor act — if the superstar sees potential in artistes, he is happy to offer them opportunities to showcase their talent. Now, we hear Khan has taken his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol under his wing. Turns out, he has grown fond of Deol during the shoot of the action thriller and is also impressed with his acting chops. Not wanting him to take a misstep in his second inning in the movies, Khan has signed him on as one of the clients of his talent management agency, Being Talent.



Bobby Deol

"Salman recently did a special number in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se for Bobby Deol as a goodwill gesture and now, he is taking care of his career. He thinks that Bobby is talented, but was unlucky in his last inning. So this time, he is personally looking into the projects that come Bobby's way," says a source close to the superstar.

The actor, 52, has also recommended the younger Deol for Kick 2. "While the film is still in the writing stage, Salman has asked filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala to sketch out a character for Bobby."

The source says it won't be surprising if Bobby Deol lands a plum role in Ali Abbas Zafar's drama, Bharat, which has Salman Khan in the lead. "The makers are trying to see if they can include him in the film."

