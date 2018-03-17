Salman Khan replaces Priyanka Chopra as brand ambassador for fruit juice

Yesterday, the makers announced that Sallu will be the new face of the brand



Salman Khan

Salman Khan has replaced Priyanka Chopra as the brand ambassador of an aerated fruit juice. Yesterday, the makers announced that Sallu will be the new face of the brand, which was one of the sponsors of his show, Bigg Boss. He has been roped in for his stylish and macho image.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates