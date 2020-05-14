Salman Khan returns to the bay after a long break at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who was at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced, has returned to Mumbai. The superstar’s mother Salma and sisters, Alvira and Arpita, and their respective families are also back.

It is said that Jacqueline Fernandez is also back home. The superstar and his family along with a bunch of friends, including Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and Niketan Madhok, were in Panvel when the lockdown took them unawares. Sallu is said to have been keen to be back at Galaxy apartments to be with father Salim Khan, who was home alone.

Speaking to the daily about the same, she said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

The actors were sharing some pretty cool images from their farm life. Speaking of Jacqueline, the actress was seen swimming, horse riding, working out and doing everything fun at Arpita Farms. In fact, Salman Khan also shot a few songs during the lockdown period.

After urging people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge, even Salman was seen doing his bit by contributing largely to the people in need with ration supply and helping the people who are suffering due to coronavirus induced lockdown in Panvel.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, along with Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news