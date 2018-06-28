Salman Khan reveals his spicy side

Salman Khan, the dashing host of Dus Ka Dum revealed his love for chillies during the show

Salman Khan

Eating spicy food is not everybody's cup of tea. Indian's have evolved to like hot and spicy food. But it takes a lot of courage to maintain such kind of tastebuds. Salman Khan, the dashing host of Dus Ka Dum revealed his love for chillies. When a question was asked, 'How many percent Indians eat raw chilly with their food?', Salman Khan said that in his early days he used to eat a lot of chilies. But currently whenever he eats spicy food or in that instance lot of chilies, he gets sweaty.

Infact, his love for chiilies is very evident in the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He ended up eating a lot of chilies due to retakes and his reactions and expressions were 100% real. Still, after so many years his love for spicy food is not over and whenever he visits his farmhouse, he still eats onion and chilies along with roti to satisfy his hunger pang. Many people refrain from eating spicy food to keep their digestive system in place, but our anchor Salman Khan keeps his spice love in limits without harming his health.

A source from the set reveals, "Salman loves spicy food, every day when he is on the sets he brings home-cooked food along with some chilies. When he was reading this question he raised his hand immediately and said that he was and still is a chili eater but his limit of eating spicy has reduced keeping in mind his health and the after effects."

