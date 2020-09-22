Salman Khan ropes in several south actors for Radhe to ensure a pan-India appeal

Besides showing the genesis of Bollywood's favourite cop Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg 3 (2019) was highly anticipated as it marked the on-screen union of Salman Khan and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. Owing to Sudeep's presence, the film had generated tremendous buzz in the south market. For his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Khan has again roped in several south actors and technicians, thus ensuring that the cop drama has pan-India appeal.

Before the film went on floors last year, it is heard that Salman Khan and director Prabhudheva were certain about tapping the South audience that has had limited interest in Hindi films so far. "Tamil star Bharath Srinivasan, who has featured in several hit films including Kaadhaal (2004) and Kanden Kadhalai (2009), essays the role of an undercover cop in Radhe and shares crucial scenes with Salman. While Disha Patani plays the superstar's love interest, Megha Akash — who was recently seen in Rajinikanth's Petta (2019) — plays Salman's colleague and has shot several action sequences with him," says a trade source.



Kichcha Sudeep in Dabangg 3

Those familiar with Narra Srinu's work have reason to cheer as the comedian will foray into Bollywood with the actioner. The source adds, "Prabhudheva loves Srinu's work and felt he would be the perfect choice to up the movie's comic quotient. Considering Salman is known for his deadpan humour, the director has conceptualised a hilarious track, which includes a chase sequence, with the duo."



Megha Akash and Bharath

Khan's interest in Kollywood is not restricted to actors — action directors Anbu-Arivu, who won the National Award for KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and are steadily making their mark in the Hindi film industry, have designed the hand-to-hand combat sequences in the movie. When it came to developing a special dance number featuring Patani and him, the superstar entrusted the responsibility to one of his favourite choreographers Jani Master, who had worked with him on Jai Ho (2014).

