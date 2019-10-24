Salman Khan: Sequels usually don't fare as well as first film

While Dabangg (2010) and its sequel were separated only by two years, Salman Khan acknowledges that it has been a long wait to Dabangg 3. As he released the trailer of the third edition of the cop franchise yesterday, thus marking the return of Chulbul Pandey after seven years, the superstar said that the venture kept getting pushed due to his chock-a-block date diary. "We had locked the story long back, but I wasn't able to do it due to other commitments. With every film, I try to give the audiences a little more than what I offered in my previous outing, in terms of comedy, action and drama. I have worked 10 times harder on this film."

If Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their characters from the blockbuster franchise, the latest offering also sees Saiee Manjrekar making her Bollywood debut. The actor added that they trusted Prabhudheva with the directorial responsibility, knowing that the film would arrive amid sky-high expectations. "Usually, sequels don't fare as well as the first film. But we have worked hard on this one. Dabangg 3 should be the biggest of the lot. It has lot more than just masala." A few days ago, Salman released the teaser of his next, Radhe. Considering the film borrows its title from his character in Wanted, speculations have been rife that it's a sequel to the 2009 film. He dismissed the idea, saying, "It is a completely different movie and has nothing to do with Wanted."

Trailer review

Pandeyji aa gaye!

You know you're in for a generous dose of swag when Chulbul Pandey is in the house. The three-minute trailer of Dabangg 3 that dropped yesterday packs quite a punch as the audience is treated to the genesis of Khan's RobinHood-styled cop. Peeking into the protagonist's past, the promo shows how an ill-fated love story led the happy-go-lucky Chulbul Pandey to turn into the messiah of the poor and the weak. If Khan slips into his role with ease, director Prabhudheva's influence is evident in the hero's over-the-top antics — don't miss Khan's play with his shades a la Rajinikanth. With its fair share of comedy and action, Dabangg 3 is designed to highlight what Khan does best — bhaigiri.

