Salman Khan: Sequels usually don't fare as well as first film
Aware that his latest offering as Chulbul Pandey comes amid high expectations, Salman promises Dabangg 3 will be the 'biggest of the lot'
While Dabangg (2010) and its sequel were separated only by two years, Salman Khan acknowledges that it has been a long wait to Dabangg 3. As he released the trailer of the third edition of the cop franchise yesterday, thus marking the return of Chulbul Pandey after seven years, the superstar said that the venture kept getting pushed due to his chock-a-block date diary. "We had locked the story long back, but I wasn't able to do it due to other commitments. With every film, I try to give the audiences a little more than what I offered in my previous outing, in terms of comedy, action and drama. I have worked 10 times harder on this film."
If Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their characters from the blockbuster franchise, the latest offering also sees Saiee Manjrekar making her Bollywood debut. The actor added that they trusted Prabhudheva with the directorial responsibility, knowing that the film would arrive amid sky-high expectations. "Usually, sequels don't fare as well as the first film. But we have worked hard on this one. Dabangg 3 should be the biggest of the lot. It has lot more than just masala." A few days ago, Salman released the teaser of his next, Radhe. Considering the film borrows its title from his character in Wanted, speculations have been rife that it's a sequel to the 2009 film. He dismissed the idea, saying, "It is a completely different movie and has nothing to do with Wanted."
Trailer review
Pandeyji aa gaye!
You know you're in for a generous dose of swag when Chulbul Pandey is in the house. The three-minute trailer of Dabangg 3 that dropped yesterday packs quite a punch as the audience is treated to the genesis of Khan's RobinHood-styled cop. Peeking into the protagonist's past, the promo shows how an ill-fated love story led the happy-go-lucky Chulbul Pandey to turn into the messiah of the poor and the weak. If Khan slips into his role with ease, director Prabhudheva's influence is evident in the hero's over-the-top antics — don't miss Khan's play with his shades a la Rajinikanth. With its fair share of comedy and action, Dabangg 3 is designed to highlight what Khan does best — bhaigiri.
-
Sonakshi Sinha: Salman Khan launched veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg in 2010. Ever since there has been no looking back for Sonakshi, as she is one of the topmost actresses in Bollywood.
-
Pranutan Bahl: Mohnish Bahl's daughter and granddaughter of late actress Nutan, Pranutan who made her Bollywood debut with Notebook, this year, was introduced by Salman. She became famous after her pictures with her actor-father on social media became viral in 2017.
-
Warina Hussain: Salman Khan launched his muse Warina Hussain, an Iraqi-Afghani model-actress in 2018. She starred opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his home production LoveYatri.
-
Iulia Vantur: Thanks to Salman Khan, the Romanian model and TV presenter will soon be making her Bollywood debut Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala. Rumour has it, Salman may even make a cameo in the film, which is yet to go on floors!
-
Katrina Kaif: She may have debuted in 'Boom', but the film tanked badly. It was only after she was launched in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya by Salman Khan that she rose to prominence. They were also rumoured to be dating, but currently, the actress enjoys the status of being one of the most highly paid actresses in Bollywood.
-
Athiya Shetty: Salman Khan has been a mentor to youngsters Sooraj Pancholi and his good friend Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, and launched them in his production venture Hero, in 2015.
-
Daisy Shah: Salman Khan launched Ganesh Acharya's former assistant and choreographer Daisy Shah in the film Jai Ho. She went on to do a role in Hate Story 3.
-
Elisabet Elli AvrRam: Former Bigg Boss contestant Elisabet Elli AvrRam has been a part of several entertainment projects but came into the limelight when Salman Khan endorsed her good work.
-
Sneha Ullal: She was introduced to Salman Khan by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma as the duo knew each other socially. He launched her in Lucky, but, the film bombed. And Sneha's Bollywood career never took off!
-
Zareen Khan: Formerly termed as Katrina Kaif's lookalike, Zareen Khan got into the limelight as she debuted opposite Salman Khan in the film Yuvraaj.
-
Maheck Chahal: She was also a part of Bigg Boss and has appeared in Salman's hit film Wanted. Even after her stint of Bigg Boss was over, Salman chose to stay supportive of her.
-
Hazel Keech: Very few people know that Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was launched by Salman Khan in the film Bodyguard, where she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's best friend and his wife. She was also a 'Bigg Boss' contestant.
-
Mouni Roy: She went on Bigg Boss to promote her show Naagin. That is how she met Salman and soon he was enamoured by her good work and suggested her name for the film Gold. The film starred Akshay Kumar and released in 2018.
-
Sana Khan: She had made her mark in advertisements and films in South, but after her Bigg Boss stint and her role in Jai Ho with Salman, she soon got prominent projects in Bollywood.
-
Shilpa Shinde: Salman Khan is said to be super supportive of Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. We wonder if he would mentor her in Bollywood too.
Salman Khan is the biggest superstar and also a Godfather to several actors in Bollywood. Here is a list of the number of actresses Salman has helped to climb the success ladder in Bollywood
