Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn and other B-town celebs salute state cops in a special way

Several Bollywood folk have changed their display pictures on social media to the Maharashtra police logo. This is their way of showing respect to the cops who have put their lives at stake for the safety of the people.

The stars are saluting the courage of the frontline warriors to stop the spread of the virus. They include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Shabana Azmi, among others.



Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

The act was in response to an appeal from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to laud the efforts of the police personnel.

Changing his display picture to that of the Maharashtra police logo, Ajay Devgn tweeted:

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Everyday I hear incidents of bravery of our frontline workers who are putting fear & exhaustion aside and putting us first. One such hero is our Maharashtra Police, I'm changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect. Join in, together let's say #DilSeSalute to them @DGPMaharashtra."

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, too, took to Twitter to thank the police for their selfless service. Changing her display picture, she wrote, "Can't thank @MumbaiPolice enough for the selfless work that they are doing for us. Changing our display is just a small gesture of telling them how grateful we are for their efforts!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news