Salman Khan shares new photo flaunting a ripped physique

Salman Khan flaunts bulging biceps in a new Instagram post he shared with fans on Tuesday. The 55-year-old Bollywood superstar looks fighting fit and ready for action in the frame that has him strike an intense pose.

In the Instagram picture, the actor looks away from the camera. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with deep grey shorts and a cap. Salman flaunts a beard in the image.

"just being . . ." he wrote alongside the photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his production Kaagaz, directed by Satish Kaushik. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman's upcoming acting projects are Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kicks 2, and Antim: The Final Truth.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever