Salman Khan shares two good news in one video for all his fans. Don't miss it!

In a surprise to the diehard fans of Salman Khan worldwide, the power-packed duo of Director Prabhu Deva and superstar Salman Khan is all set to take over the box office, first on Christmas with Dabangg 3 and then Eid with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Superstar took to his social media and shared the video which gave a glimpse into how Christmas and Eid will give us Chulbul Pandey and Radhe as the most wanted Bhai, respectively! Take a look:

Knowing the craze that his two iconic characters hold, the video has certainly broken the internet and the fan- frenzy is real. The dynamic duo has delivered some blockbuster hits and the audience is already excited to catch their two favourite characters on screens.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.

Radhe on the other hand will also be directed by Prabhudeva and is produced by Salma Khan & Sohail Khan. However, if you all remember, EID 2020 has already been booked by Akshay Kumar for his horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, slated to release on May 22. If this massive clash happens, who will overpower whom?

If you remember, Khan and Kumar have clashed at the box-office not once or twice but as many as three times. The first time the two stars collided at the ticket windows was when Andaz Apna Apna and Suhaag released on the same day in 1994. The next battle was between Kyon Ki and Garam Masala, and the last time they co-existed in the cinemas was in 2009 when Main Aur Mrs. Khanna and Blue released on the same day.

In all the three battles, Kumar overpowered Khan. Will history repeat itself?

