Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty casteist remarks: Delhi Court seeks reply from NSCS

A Delhi Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on the application filed against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using casteist slur against the scheduled caste.

The court has also asked the commission to file reports on the FIR registered against the actors in Mumbai and Rajasthan Police Station in the matter.

The next hearing in the matter is listed for March 5.

In January, an application was filed against both the actors in Mumbai's Bhoiwada court for allegedly using casteist slur during an interview to a TV show.

Earlier in December 2017, the NCSC has sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the complaints filed against the actors.

The NCSC had also asked to file a reply on the action taken against the actors as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015, within a week.

The commission issued the notice after an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh filed a complaint in this regard.

Singh, in his complaint, said that the actors used the word 'bhangi' during TV shows "which clearly insults the entire Valmiki community of the world."

Salman had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', while referring to his dancing skills and Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

