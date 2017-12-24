Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty in dock for casteist comment

The Rojgar Aghari Republican Party feels that using the word “bhangi” in interviews is an insult to scheduled castes

A complaint requesting the registration of an FIR has been made to the Andheri police station against actor Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly passing a casteist remark and insulting the entire Scheduled Castes' community (which includes a caste called Bhangi) in a TV interview. The complaint has been filed by high court advocate Nitin Satpute on behalf of the Rojgar Aghari Republican Party. The police have not registered FIR yet and are probing the matter.



Salman Khan

Satpute, in the complaint, has stated that Salman in a TV interview said, 'My dance step is looking like 'Bhangi', while Shilpa in an another interview said, 'I look like bhangi'. They allege that the actors have insulted an entire community by passing the casteist remark.



Shilpa Shetty

Satpute further sought registration of an FIR against both the actors under certain sections of Protection of Civil Rights Act. Police are now inquiring in to the matter. "We have received an application to lodge an FIR against the actors on Friday night. Investigations are underway and and further lawful action would be taken when required," said Pandit Thorat, senior inspector at the Andheri police station.

The Other Side

Shilpa Shetty on Twitter

"Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone's feelings... I apologise if they have. I'm proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them."

