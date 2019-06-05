Salman Khan slaps security guard, leaves netizens split
In the video, Salman Khan is seen exiting a cinema hall amidst a lot of people and then suddenly turning and slapping one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor
A video of superstar Salman Khan slapping a security guard has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens split whether the actor's behaviour was right or not. In the video, Salman is seen exiting a cinema hall amidst a lot of people and then suddenly turning and slapping one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor.
Though it's not clearly visible what irked the Bharat actor and made him slap the guard, it's reported that Salman got angry because the guard had pushed a young fan.
Omg, @BeingSalmanKhan literally slapped a security guard for getting rough with a fan kid! #Bharat #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/05VFSRecmP— ð (@heartgetshurt) June 5, 2019
Social media users have a mixed reaction on this. Supporting Salman's behaviour, one user wrote, "True human can never see torture on children. Salman is a true human being." Another gushed, "One of the million reason why we love this man."
But there is a section of social media users who slammed Salman for slapping the security man. One Instagram user wrote, "This is not the way to deal. He (security guard) was doing his job. It's very difficult to handle fans." "This man needs to be in jail for all the crimes committed, including hitting the security", a netizen wrote.
Also read: Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan's most ambitious film ever!
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat gets a thumbs up!