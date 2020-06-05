Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai to have these songs by Sajid-Wajid; details inside

Salman Khan's next project, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, has been the mus-awaited film by the actor. People can't wait to even get a glimpse of Salman-Khan-starrer. The film will hit the silver screen in 2021, an Eid release. After the coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan decided to hold the film. Though the new release date is yet to be decided, the film is ruling the news for all the right reasons.

Now, a source has revealed some details about Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the sourced mentioned, "The film has 5 songs in all. Sajid-Wajid has composed two songs, one of which is the title track. It is more like the theme song and has a very catchy and uplifting tune. The other Sajid-Wajid composition is a romantic track. Then, South composer Devi Sri Prasad too has worked on a song, which is the remake of the super-hit track 'Seeti Maar'. It is from the Telugu flick Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ (2017), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Salman and Devi Sri Prasad, in the past, have worked on the chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika', in Ready (2011), also a remake. We are confident that even 'Seeti Maar's recreation will be a rage."

The source further added, "The fourth track is a romantic, fun song, and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Finally, there's an item number, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Before the lockdown was imposed, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai's shoot was almost complete and only the filming of two songs remains. This will be done once the permission to shoot is given by the government."

Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai will see Salman Khan in the lead along with Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. the actor will be seen battling not one or two but three villains in his upcoming movie Radhe, the three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

Previously, Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda shared the screen space for the movies like Kick and Sultan. Gautam Gulati is a known face in the television industry and has also worked in films.

