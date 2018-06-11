Salman Khan: There is no No Entry or Wanted sequel happening

Talking about his upcoming projects, Salman Khan confirms there is a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the pipeline among others

Salman Khan

He may be one of the most money minting stars of Bollywood, but when it comes to choosing scripts, Salman Khan trusts his instincts. The actor, who has blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger (2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016) to his credit, said, "The only films I want to do as soon as possible are the ones that satisfy me. I want to do something which I instantly like. I take up films only if they immediately excite me. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow', or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening," Khan said.

The actor, however, made an exception for his upcoming Eid release, Race 3. "The only film I have done like that is Race 3. That too because I loved the script, barring one or two factors." Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor confirms there is a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the pipeline, with whom he has worked in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Saawariya (2007).

"There is no No Entry or Wanted sequel happening. I am doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. The Kick 2 script isn't ready and then there is a dance film with Remo D'Souza and one Bhansali film. We recently discussed it," he said.

Salman Khan believes some of the younger actors are doing good. "Tiger Shroff got it right this time [referring to Baaghi 2 ]. Varun Dhawan has always been getting it right. He tried one, but then that was a film [October] he wanted to do and it did make decent money and no one lost anything. Apart from that, I think everyone is going slightly... They think India is from Cuffe Parade to Andheri, which is not true. They think all our emotions are cliched and outdated," he said.

