Salman Khan to battle three villains in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 11:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Radhe had been in the news ever since the movie was announced and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2020. The movie will see an Eid release and Salman Khan kicks it up a notch as the actor will be seen battling not one or two but three villains in his upcoming movie Radhe, the three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.

Previously, Salman and Randeep have worked together in movies like Kick and Sultan. Gautam Gulati is a known face in the television industry and has also worked in films.

Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on May 22nd 2020 and will see Salman Khan in the lead along with Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva.

