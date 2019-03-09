Salman Khan to buy a new pair of wheels

bollywood

Salman Khan is in a mood for a new car. The actor is surveying the latest in the market. On Thursday, he was spotted taking a test drive at his Panvel farmhouse. He was checking out a lifestyle pickup and adventure vehicle of a Japanese brand.

Is Sallu planning to indulge in some off-roading? Last heard, he had bought a four-wheel drive for mum (Salma) but she found it difficult to get in and out of the vehicle due to its height. Looks like Salman is now checking out a hardcore beast to go off the beaten track with pals.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, opposite Katrina Kaif. Previously, the duo was seen in action films like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' where they played spies from India and Pakistan. 'Bharat' is directed by Ali Zafar and it is his third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The film will see Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

