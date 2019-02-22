Salman Khan to launch the trailer of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl-starrer Notebook amid fans

bollywood

After introducing two promising debutants, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, Salman Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of Notebook among fans today, February 22, 2019

Owing to Salman Khan's humongous fanbase, fans will be accompanying the actor to launch the trailer of Notebook. Earlier Salman Khan made a huge announcement of launching the two newcomers, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, and later, the actor also launched the first look of Notebook that made a huge buzz among the masses.

There was a lot of excitement on February 21, when the latest poster of Notebook featuring six kids who are an integral part of the film along with the lead cast was released, which announced the trailer launch date. When Salman Khan announced the date of the trailer launch, all the fans got excited to join the actor to launch the trailer of Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar.

Earlier, Salman Khan had revealed the first look from the film introducing Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. Later the makers shared one more poster of the lead pair who will be seen playing the role of Kabir and Firdaus. Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama. The film has been shot extensively against the backdrops of Kashmir.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set foot in Bollywood. Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession, but she always aspired to become an actor. Notebook is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 29, 2019.

