Salman Khan to make Hindi version of The Blacklist?

The Blacklist. Inset: Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who recently collaborated with a Paris-based independent content creation group for digital and TV shows, is said to be making a desi version of the American drama, The Blacklist, which has been airing since 2013. The company is said to be securing the rights and will rewrite it to suit Indian sensibilities. As it's in the initial stage, things are under wraps.

The Blacklist stars James Spader and Megan Boone, is one of NBC's strongest shows. James Spader plays Raymond "Red" Reddington, previously one of the FBI's most wanted criminals, who now helps the Bureau investigate other threats from mobsters to arms dealers to terrorists. The Blacklist also stars Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff and Ryan Eggold.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Race 3 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018. Salman will also be back on the small screen with his game show Dus Ka Dum.

