Salman Khan to produce Satish Kaushik's film, Kaagaz

Talking about the film that stars Monali Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, and his collaboration with friend Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik says that the superstar is his good luck charm

Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik in their Bharat avatar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/satishkaushik2718

Besides a long-standing friendship, Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik have also shared a long professional relationship. The superstar was part of Kaushik's directorial, Tere Naam, which continues to be a celebrated film. The duo recently shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, again a huge hit. Now, both the stars are set to collaborate yet again. Salman has come on board as the producer for Satish Kaushik's upcoming directorial venture, Kaagaz.

Talking about the film that stars Monali Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, and his collaboration with friend Salman, Kaushik says that the superstar is his good luck charm. "It all happened because of Bharat. When we were shooting in Malta last year, Salman asked me about my next film. When I told him about Kaagaz, he loved the story. Since he is known for supporting good cinema, he agreed to present my film. But when we started filming in October and he learnt about the script, he liked it so much that he decided to come on board as a producer," he says.

Kaagaz is inspired from a true story of Lal Bihari, a farmer, who declared dead on paper when his relatives snatched his land along with a corrupt official. Satish, who is directing a film after a long time, has tried to reinvent himself.

Citing some examples, the filmmaker says, "Movies like Stree, Badhaai Ho and Article 15 define new-age cinema and Kaagaz belongs to that space. Pankaj has done a brilliant job. The film is very close to my heart and I am grateful to Salman for supporting my vision. After Tere Naam I couldn't make another film with him, I am glad that we have collaborated on this one."

