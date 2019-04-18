Salman Khan to romance two heroines in Dabangg 3?

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan

A web portal recently reported that Sonakshi Sinha may not be the only actor opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming third edition of the Dabangg franchise. It is suggested that Sallu will be seen alongside another actor for the portions of the film that see him in a young avatar. We suppose, even Chulbul has a back-story!

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in Dabangg, which released in 2010. As per media reports, the upcoming film also stars Arbaaz as Makkhi.

Sonakshi Sinha says her equation with superstar Salman Khan, with whom she starred in her debut film Dabangg, will never change no matter where she goes in her career. Sonakshi, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Kalank, has started shooting for Salman-starrer Dabangg 3.

"I joined the team of Dabangg 3 and shot for a couple of days in Maheshwar. Now I have come back (to Mumbai) as Kalank is releasing and I am promoting the film. I will go back to shooting again.

"Every time I enter the set of 'Dabangg', it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling, I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now," the actress said in a media interaction.

This is the third film in the 'Dabangg' series. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is expected to release around Christmas this year and may clash with Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'.

