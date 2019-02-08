Salman Khan to star in the Indian remake of Korean film Veteran

bollywood

After Tubelight, Salman Khan to star in yet another Indian remake of a Korean film - Veteran, an action comedy. Brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has picked up the rights for the adaptation.

Salman Khan will play a hardened detective in the Hindi remake of South Korean action comedy, titled, Veteran (2015). The South Korean film was directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and starred Hwang Jung-min as the veteran cop. Actor-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, who happens to be Salman Khan's brother-in-law as well, has picked up the rights for the adaptation. The film is about a tough detective and a brash young millionaire.

Interestingly, this will mark Salman Khan's second Korean remake. The actor has earlier worked in Tubelight, which again, was a remake of a South Korean film, though Tubelight didn't earn critical acclaim, neither did it manage to create any records at the box office.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The makers of 'Bharat' recently unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed the 'Dabangg' actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Interestingly, even though the teaser introduced different shades of Salmans' characters, it did not reveal his lead pair Katrina Kaif at all. Previously Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in the films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Bharat, also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni, too is a remake of yet another South Korean film. It is a remake of 2014 blockbuster 'Ode to My Father'. According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

