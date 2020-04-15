Salman Khan to start his own YouTube channel 'Being Salman Khan'

Salman Khan has a very unique way of interacting and engaging with his fans which we all are aware of. The most loved superstar of our country shares glimpses from his personal life every now and then, for millions of his fans. A source close to him shared good news for all his fans that Salman Khan is very soon going to announce and start his own YouTube channel, 'Being Salman Khan'. This news surely serves as a delight for all the fans where they all look forward to connecting with the superstar, getting more insights into his life.

This channel will be a platform where he will share moments from his personal life for his fans, every now and then which will only get his fans closer to him. The fans have always demanded more from the actor when it comes to getting up-close with his life and knowing further, the ongoings of his life.

Every piece of content that he shares, however big or small gets immediately popular by his massive fanbase within minutes. The biggest characteristic of his fanbase is the loyalty factor which cuts across age and geography to an enormous level of popularity.

Definitely, this news is a treat to us all and all the fans where everyone will already be waiting for the launch of 'Being Salman Khan' channel on YouTube. Stay tuned!

