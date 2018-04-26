Salman Khan too hot to handle for Jacqueline Fernandez? See photo

The hot pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Sonmarg to shoot a romantic track for Race 3



Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently shooting in the beautiful valley of Sonamarg for Race 3, shared an adorable picture of hers with co-star Salman Khan. The picture showcases Salman Khan wearing a black Sando, displaying his muscular physique, while on the other hand Jacqueline Fernandez is all covered up with jackets and blankets sipping a hot beverage to save herself from the freezing cold.

Jacqueline Fernandez posted the picture captioning,"Too hot to handle @beingsalmankhan #race3 #kashmir @remodsouza @skfilmsofficial @tips".

The hot pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Sonamarg to shoot a romantic track for Race 3.

The duo had earlier paired up with a romantic number for Kick, titled Hangover, which still remains one of the most loved songs and the pair is back to mesmerise the audience with their chemistry.

Now they will once again mesmerize the audience with their soulful romantic track from Race 3.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Eid bonanza.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

