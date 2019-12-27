Salman Khan turns 54; celebrates birthday surrounded by family and friends

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Our very own Sallu Bhai, the natkhat Chulbul Pandey, has turned 54. On the special occasion, Salman Khan cut his birthday cake whilst being flanked by his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, the kids of his family, and his close friends. Check out the video of Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake shared by the actor's fan club on Instagram:

Salman Khan used a huge big knife to cut through the gigantic cake, as he held nephew Ahil in his arms. Salman is known to love kids and prefers spending time with them, especially with his nieces and nephews.

Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday at brother Sohail Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Countless celebs and Salman's good friends from the industry attended the party, including names like Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Bobby and Tanya Deol, Daisy Shah, Elli AvrRam, Mandana Karimi, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, and several others.

Besides cutting a birthday cake with his family, the megastar also cut another cake with his Dabangg 3 team including Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeepa.

Picture/Yogen Shah

On the work front, Salman Khan can be currently seen in Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, and has been doing quite well at the box office. Salman Khan also has two other films, Radhe and Kick 2, in the pipeline.

