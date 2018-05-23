Salman Khan TV, Banijay Asia unite to create scripted, non-scripted shows

Salman's production company, SK TV will produce shows across genres, focusing on Indian and South-East Asian markets



Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is synonymous with whopping success in film industry. He is considered as one of the most bankable stars for the box office. Now, venturing out of the movies, the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood has formed an alliance with Banijay Asia, one of the world's largest independent content creation groups for television and multimedia platforms, to bring scripted and non-scripted shows to the audience.

Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the collaboration will give way to shows for television and digital platforms. Salman's production company, SK TV will produce shows across genres, focusing on Indian and South-East Asian markets.

On the television front, Salman Khan has served as a long-running host for 'Big Boss', an Indian version of Britain's 'Big Brother'. He will soon be returning as a host for the second installment of 'Dus Ka Dum'.

