Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China

Salman Khan starrer 2015 blockbuster Hindi film "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", released in China early this month, has earned Rs 200 crore there



Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan starrer 2015 blockbuster Hindi film "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", released in China early this month, has earned Rs 200 crore there. Talking about the success of "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" in China, Amita Naidu-VP-PR Eros International, said in a statement, "The audience in China are enjoying the story and the direction and they found it very touching. They have loved Salman and found the little girl very cute."

Amita said they are planning to explore the China market further. "Recognizing the significant market opportunity in China, Eros is once again coming together with Kabir Khan for a travel drama, 'The Zookeeper' (working title) and are confident this would be the first of the many films releasing from our catalogue," she said.

Aamir Khan's "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar" have already done exceptionally well in China, encouraging other producers in the industry to release their films there. "China has the world's largest cinema screen count with over 41,000 screens and with the recent successes of Indian film releases in China, we see tremendous box office potential in one of the most promising international markets for Indian films," Amita said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever