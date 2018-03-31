Salman Khan's Bharat ready to roll

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script of the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, has been locked

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script of the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, has been locked.

Zafar, who previously directed Khan in Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), tweeted a photo of a sunset and wrote, "God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of Bharat." The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates