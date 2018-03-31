Salman Khan's Bharat ready to roll

Mar 31, 2018, 07:43 IST | The Hitlist Team

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script of the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, has been locked

Salman Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script of the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, has been locked.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Zafar, who previously directed Khan in Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), tweeted a photo of a sunset and wrote, "God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of Bharat." The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

