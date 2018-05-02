Salman Khan's Bharat recce takes director near Indo-Pakistan border

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph, showing a signboard that read: Islamabad 322, Lahore 24 and India Pak Border 2



Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy scouting locations for his next project "Bharat", which features superstars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The director on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph, showing a sign board that read: "Islamabad 322, Lahore 24 and India Pak Border 2."

Bharat , location scouting . pic.twitter.com/r6UP2lPZ5c — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 1, 2018

"Bharat -- location scouting," he captioned the image. This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". "Bharat" will release on Eid 2019. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever