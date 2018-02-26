Salman Khan's casteist remarks case: Rajasthan HC stays investigation

In a big relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against him for allegedly making casteist remarks during an interview



In a big relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against him for allegedly making casteist remarks during an interview.

A petition was filed in a Delhi court on February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The court listed the matter for consideration for February 27 and also sought a reply from the Delhi police on the complaint.

The plea, filed in the Patiala House Court, alleged that the accused persons had "committed atrocity" on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

The complainant Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Kaif, "rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined the accused number 1 (Khan) in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct."

