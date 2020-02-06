Salman Khan's co star Pooja Dadwal's back

Salman Khan's Veergati (1995) co-star Pooja Dadwal, who played the lead opposite Atul Agnihotri, will be making a comeback with Surinder Singh's short film. In 2018, she hit headlines for battling tuberculosis and spending six months in hospital. As she was short of funds, Salman Khan had come to her rescue. She is hoping to meet the star and thank him.

Salman Khan had come to her rescue and offered support through his NGO. Talking about it in a press event in Pune in 2018, Salman had said, "I know. It's really sad. She is not my co-star but she was Atul's (Agnihotri) co-star. I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already onto it. I did not know that she was going through this phase. I think she will be okay."

According to several reports, the former actress, Pooja Dadwal was suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related ailment and had been admitted to Mumbai's TB Hospital, Sewri. The Veergati actress was abandoned by her husband and in-laws after her health started worsening. A leading daily also reported that Pooja was a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis. She has also featured in films like Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.

