Salman Khan's connect with his fans goes beyond the box office; here's why

Salman Khan is the only actor who had two blockbuster movies in reputed director Milap Zaveri's list of 'Top 10 Movies In The Last Decade'. Salman has a huge fan following who even make it a point to gather near his Bandra home to wish him happy birthday every December 27, literally making the traffic stop.

While Salman's films have been met with both positive and negative reviews, his fan following suggests that the star connects with people on another level altogether. If we want to decode Salman's stardom, we can probably compare him to the brilliant Rajinikanth who has maintained his position as a superstar for over four decades. Salman's career has seen its share of ups and downs, but all his movies sure get audiences excited.

The Dabangg star can play any role with ease, be it comedy, drama or action. For his fans, Salman Khan remains a benchmark for hit entertainers. And while his movies are critiqued and analysed by some, another section of society love them.

Salman Khan's films including Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan grossed over Rs 300-400 crore, while Dabangg 3 has managed to collect over Rs 125 crore at the box office. Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, becoming Salman's biggest opening day release and emerged as a commercial success with a worldwide collection of Rs 325.58 crore. In the near future, Salman Khan has two big projects in his kitty - Radhe and Kick 2.

