Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona to be out tomorrow!

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.

In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam. As the teaser starts, music plays in the background with Salman singing "Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)" "So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it." (sic)

Have a look right here:

#PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow," Khan tweeted. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal. The coronavirus themed song will be released on the superstar's YouTube Channel tomorrow.

