Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour in Dubai washed out; here's why!

With Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour in Dubai called off last minute due to bad weather, organisers in talks to reschedule it to June

Salman Khan ahead of the Dubai concert. Pic/instagram

Only hours before Salman Khan was to enthral his Dubai fans with Dabangg - The Tour: Reloaded concert yesterday, the show was called off due to bad weather. Boasting performances by Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Prabhudheva and Daisy Shah, among others, the concert was to be held at the open air auditorium at Festival City Mall. The stars had reached the city on Thursday, well in time for the special press meet and rehearsals.



Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif

Our source in Dubai reveals, "A few hours before the event, the organisers were informed that a thundershower was predicted. Since the concert was to be held in an open air venue, they promptly decided to cancel the show.

While necessary provisions have been made for the ticket holders to avail their refund, the organisers had a quick closed-door meeting with the stars and sponsors in question to discuss the possibility of rescheduling the event. The sponsors are now looking at a window in June."

Jordy Patel of JA Events, one of the organisers, said, "It would have been unsafe for the artistes and technical team to continue with the show in the bad weather. It is now being rescheduled to after Ramadan."

