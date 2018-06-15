Salman Khan's Eid bash: What's Bhaijaan going to wear?

As the superstar and makers of Race 3 keep their fingers crossed (the film hit screens today), Salman Khan has already started prepping for the party

A sketch of Salman Khan's Eid outfit. Inset: Ashley Rebello with Khan

Salman Khan throws an Eid bash for family and friends at his Bandra home every year. Besides celebrating the festival, he also rejoices the box-office performance of his Eid releases. As the superstar and makers of Race 3 keep their fingers crossed (the film hit screens today), Khan has already started prepping for the party.

The star will wear designer Ashley Rebello's ensemble. Rebello is also working on Khan's friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vântur and Amrita Arora Ladak's outfits. He has created an all-white traditional ensemble for Khan.



Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez

The designer tells mid-day, "Salman likes his clothes to be simple and fuss-free. So, this year I used a fabric with chikankari work for his Pathani. The outfit will not only be stylish, but also comfortable, just the way Salman likes it." While Fernandez will wear a white kurta with mint gota work, Iulia Vântur will don a white badla embroidered kurta and white dupatta.

