Salman Khan's muse Zaheer Iqbal dating Sana Saeed?

Zaheer Iqbal and Sana Saeed being a twosome, is the latest buzz from the gossip mongers



Zaheer and Sana Saeed

Yesterday, Salman Khan announced that he is launching childhood buddy Iqbal Ratansi's son, Zaheer. This set the gossip mill into an overdrive about Zaheer and Sana Saeed being a twosome. Sana, best remembered as a child actor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), was seen in Student Of The Year (2012) and in dance reality shows.

For the unversed, Salman Khan, who has launched many people in the film industry, is now set to launch Zaheer Iqbal in a yet untitled Kashmir-set love story. It turns out Zaheer doesn't come from a film family, but his father and Salman have been childhood friends, read a statement.

Salman tweeted on Thursday, "How these kids grow up so soon... Always keep giving your best Zaheer no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those you love and those who love you. Remember this that the most important thing in life is respect and loyalty."

The superstar also shared a photograph of his friend Iqbal. "As a teen he was my bank, I still owe him Rs 2,011. Thank God he did not take interest," he quipped.

Also Read: Did Ranbir Kapoor just confirm that he is dating Alia Bhatt?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates