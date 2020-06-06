Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse affected by cyclone Nisarga; Iulia Vantur shares on social media

Cyclone Nisarga did not create huge damage to Mumbai as it bypassed the city, but it has impacted several areas outside the city. One such area is Panvel, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's farmhouse is located. The actor is living with his family and near and dear ones at their Panvel farmhouse, named Arpita Farms. Located in Panvel, the actor has been staying there during the entire lockdown period. in fact, their farm life has ruled the internet for quite a while now.

Now, on World Environment Day, which was followed by cyclone Nisarga, that hit the bay and many parts of Maharashtra, attached to the Arabian Sea, were struck by the cyclone. The actor shared a video, where he is seen cleaning the lawn and the entire area. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram #SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJun 5, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

Salman along with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita and her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others, has been spending the lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse, which has been damaged due to the cyclone. In an interview, Jacqueline talked about how she has been spending time at the place. She said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

Iulia has shared photographs on her Instagram story where we can see broken trees, which she captioned: "After the cyclone." She also shared a picture of the sun and a clear sky and wrote: "But then life goes on... the sun comes back to heal us."

Iulia also shared an interesting video where we can see a scorpion crawling over a huge branch of a tree, which has fallen on the ground, probably due to the cyclone.

Although Salman Khan is not visible in the video, his voice can be heard in the background. On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, along with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The actor's next projects were Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. During the lockdown period, Salman Khan was seen in 3 singles - Tere Bina, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

Not only this, but the actor has also made an initiative to fight coronavirus with his two projects - Being Haangryy and FRSH. While former is a food supply chain for all the migrants, the latter focuses on sanitization of the people.

