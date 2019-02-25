Salman Khan's protege Zaheer Iqbal turns mentor for 11-year-old Kashmiri co-star

bollywood

Salman Khan's protégé Zaheer Iqbal, who is all set to make his acting debut with Notebook, has taken his 11-year-old co-star Mehroos Ahmed under his wings. The aspiring actor met the Kashmir local kid in September during an acting workshop in the Valley of Kashmir.

Talking about his little co-star Zaheer proudly said, "Mehroos is one of the smartest people I have met, he even helped the film's team manage the other kids on the sets. Once, he picked up spare juice boxes and hid them under a table to ensure that the crew didn't waste it".

While working with little Mehroos, Zaheer discovered that the boy's long-time dream was to live in Maximum City. "He was fascinated by pictures of bowling alleys, cars and busy roads. I spoke to his father, Manzoor Ahmed, who admitted that while Kashmir may be safe for civilians, he didn't want his kids growing up there fearing for their safety," Zaheer explains, adding that the family plans to move to Mumbai someday but that may take time. "So, I offered to help. Mehroos will stay with me now for two-three months so that his talent is not wasted."

When asked about his plans for the youngster, the debutant says, "His mother is a little sceptical right now, but I am optimistic that everything will work out well. I want to enroll Mehroos in the same school where I went as a boy, as did Ranveer Singh."

This generous gesture of newcomer Zaheer Iqbal resembles with the Superstar Salman Khan, how he had taken Zaheer under his wing and groomed him to become an actor in Bollywood. Recently, the trailer of Notebook was released in the attendance of Salman Khan along with the film's lead pair Zaheer Iqbal-Pranutan and six kids including Mehroos Ahmed.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

