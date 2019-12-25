Salman Khan's 'special gift' to his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeepa will melt your heart

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may not be performing on the expected lines at the box office, but the star knows how to make his fans and co-actors smile. We are talking about his last outing's co-star Kichcha Sudeepa. The two might have locked horns on the screen, but in real life, the duo shares a great bond.

We got a glimpse of the friendship between the two when the Bodyguard actor gave Sudeepa a very special gift. The gift was a black printed jacket. But what was special was the jacket had Salman's favourite pet's picture printed on it. The south superstar gave away the information by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Sudeep can be seen wearing the jacket, while Salman is kissing his favourite pup's picture.

Sharing the picture, Sudeepa wrote, "A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. "I never thought I would ever part with this jacket". He got his fav pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. know what it mens to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir."

Isn't this gesture really adorable?

Sudeepa had teamed up with Salman for the first time. He played the role of Balli, a ruthless character who plans to wreak havoc in Salman's life. The Prabhudeva-directed film saw Salman romancing with Sonakshi Sinha and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 was the latter's debut movie.

After Dabangg 3, Salman will be showcasing his action in Radhe, which has already started garnering buzz, long before it is due on Eid 2020. The film marks his return with director Prabhudeva after Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. It also unites him with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

