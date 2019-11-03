Salman's b'day message to Shah Rukh Khan: Phone toh utha leta mera

Taking time out from his busy work schedule in Hyderabad, Salman Khan posted a special heartfelt video message for his Karan Arjun co-star Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday. In the video, Salman joined actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Sohail Khan, Shera, Aayush Sharma and Maniesh Paul to sing a birthday song for SRK in his signature arms-wide-open pose.

After wishing Shah Rukh, Salman asked him why didn't he take his call. "Abey tujhe phone kiya tha... phone toh utha leta mera," Salman can be heard saying in the video. To which, Sonakshi said: "Very bad... very bad."

"Happy b'day Khan Saab...Hamare industry ka King Khan," Salman captioned the video.

SRK thanked Salman, saying he "missed him" on his birthday.

"Salman, Thank you bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad, which is my mom's city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you," Shah Rukh commented.

Salman is currently in Hyderabad for the 'Dabangg' tour.

