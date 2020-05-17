Salon at home! Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Mira Rajput pamper themselves in the cutest way possible

Lockdown has made the world come to a halt. Though everything has been pretty much slowed down, it's the natural course of the universe that has been constantly growing. Speaking about the same, many people have been worried sick about their personal grooming sessions. Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Twinkle Khanna and Mira Rajput has found a way to keep up with the pampering sessions. Let's take a look about their makeover right away!

Priyanka Chopra is the pretty princess:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an elaborate makeup session with Krishna Sky Sarkisian, daughter of buddy stylist Divya Jyoti. PeeCee felt the winged eyeliner made her look like a princess. She loved the look but could not step out due to the lockdown. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' niece, with whom she is often seen spending time with, turned muse for her! Well, the results were spectacular. Her adorable technique to put makeup on Miss World Priyanka Chopra's face.

Twinkle Khanna's makeover by Nitara:

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara has given her a makeover too. The seven-year-old used mommy dearest's face as her canvas. She's liberally used some dark lipstick, eyebrow pencils and rouge. Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Twinkle felt that she looked like American comedian Groucho Marx. Still, she lauded Nitara's fine makeover and even warned makeup and hair artist Namrata Soni of some serious competition ahead in better times.

Isn't it cool to let your kids broaden their imagination by turning their muse?

Mira Kapoor's salon session by Misha:

Mira Kapoor, too, had some salon pampering courtesy daughter Misha. The three-year-old, along with her toy hairdryer, was at work with Mira's long tresses. The doting mom also had to keep her engaged by reading Judith Kerr's The Tiger Who Came To Tea so that the tot would not leave things half-done.

We are booking our next appointments too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news