Salute to Olivier Giroud: France coach Didier Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps heaps praise on ace striker as he matches legend Zidane's 31-goal international tally in 2-0 friendly win over Ireland



France's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring in a friendly against Ireland in Paris on Monday. Pic/AFP

France boss Didier Deschamps saluted striker Olivier Giroud as he matched superstar Zinedine Zidane's international goals tally ahead of the World Cup finals. Giroud, 31, struck for the 31st time for his country in a 2-0 friendly victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Stade de France to join an exclusive group of players.

Deschamps said: "It means that he's efficient and he has been efficient for years for the French squad. It's what you want from a striker. He's part of a closed circle of players now. He's been criticised in the past, but his style of play helps the French team tremendously." In torrential rain in Paris, Giroud stabbed the home side into a 40th-minute lead and then saw fellow frontman Nabil Fekir add a second — courtesy of keeper Colin Doyle's howler — before the break.



Didier Deschamps

France, even without the likes of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann in their starting line-up, dominated from the off. Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso caught the eye to give Deschamps something to think about ahead of his side's Group C opener against Australia in Kazan on June 16.

Asked if Tolisso's performance had put pressure on Manchester United star Pogba, the manager replied: "He played a good match and yes, it's good for us. It's good for him, for the team. It means I'll have a decision to make later, but it's only a good thing to have as many good midfielders as France has."

If Deschamps was a happy man, opposite number Martin O'Neill insisted he was not too downhearted after seeing a largely inexperienced side which included three debutants —Blackburn defender Derrick Williams and substitutes Shaun Williams and Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke — thrown in. O'Neill said: "We were naturally second-best this evening against a world-class team and that was possibly to be expected. It was a really, really tough game for us, but I am really pleased that we have taken this fixture on because if you're trying to aspire to something, that sort of quality that the French possess is something you would want."

