Sam Claflin joins Charlie's Angels reboot

Sam Claflin is reteaming with his Hunger Games co-star Elizabeth Banks, who is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters

Sam Claflin

Actor Sam Claflin is set to star in the "Charlies Angels" reboot. Claflin is reteaming with his "Hunger Games" co-star Elizabeth Banks, who is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters, reports variety.com.

Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys. Actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will portray the film's Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Mendez are also on board.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The movie will hit theatres on September 27, 2019.

Claflin starred opposite Shailene Woodley in "Adrift". He was recently seen in Jennifer Kent's "The Nightingale", which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and earned him some of the best reviews of his career. He also just finished the indie drama "The Corrupted".

