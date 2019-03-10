Sam Esmail not to direct 'Homecoming' season 2

hollywood

In addition to Julia Roberts not returning to star in the series, Sam Esmail will not direct any episodes for season two of Homecoming

Sam Esmail

Sam Esmail will not return as director for the second season of "Homecoming". In addition to Julia Roberts not returning to star in the series, Esmail will not direct any episodes for season two. Both Esmail and Roberts will remain on the show as executive producers, reports variety.com.

Amazon declined to comment on the development. Esmail directed all the 10 episodes of the show's first season. Esmail is also credited as a co-creator of "Homecoming" along with Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who created the podcast on which the show is based and serve as co-showrunners.

"Homecoming", adapted from a podcast with the same name, follows the life of case worker-turned-waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war.

