Sam Mendes' 1917 dominates BAFTA 2020, here's the complete list of winners
Sam Mendes' 1917 was the dominating force of BAFTA 2020, but there were some other deserving winners too. Here's the complete list of winners!
1917- the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile, Brad Pitt won the best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for Marriage Story.
Here is the complete list of Winners:
Best Film
1917
Leading Actress
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Director
1917, Sam Mendes
Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Rising Star
Micheal Ward
Film Not in the English Language
Parasite
Special Visual Effects
1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Screenplay
Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho
Documentary
Maradona For Sama (WINNER)
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
Editing
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Costume Design
Women, Jacqueline Durran
Production Design
1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Original Score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
British Short Film
Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer
Makeup and Hair
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe