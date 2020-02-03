Sam Mendes' 1917 dominates BAFTA 2020, here's the complete list of winners

1917 British director Sam Mendes (C) and producers Pippa Harris (CR), Callum McDougall (L), and Jayne-Ann Tenggren (CL) pose with the award for Best Film for 1917 with citation readers Andrew Scott (R), Mark Strong (2R), Dean-Charles Chapman (2L) and George Mackay (3L) at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. Pic/AFP

1917- the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile, Brad Pitt won the best-supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for Marriage Story.

Here is the complete list of Winners:

Best Film

1917

Leading Actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Director

1917, Sam Mendes

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Rising Star

Micheal Ward

Film Not in the English Language

Parasite

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Screenplay

Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho

Documentary

Maradona For Sama (WINNER)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

Editing

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Costume Design

Women, Jacqueline Durran

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Original Score

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

British Short Film

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer

Makeup and Hair

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates