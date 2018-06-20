Sam Mendes to direct '1917' for Steven Spielberg's Amblin

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is all set to direct World War I drama "1917". The project is backed by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners

Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg

Sam Mendes has zeroed in on his first big screen project since pulling double duty in the James Bond 007 franchise, with Skyfall and Spectre. He will collaboration with Steven Spielberg for his next.



Indeed, one filmmaking auteur got his start with another, as Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures produced Mendes's American Beauty in 1999, and now Spielberg's Amblin will produce his next movie 1917, a new drama set during World War I.



The news of the project was announced via Deadline, which revealed that Mendes is not only directing the film but also co-writing it. Details about the film are sparse, however, 1917 was one of the bloodiest years of the First World War, with the battles of Arras and the second battle of Aisne, among other horrific events.

