Sam Pitroda: Congress wanted Priyanka Gandhi to focus on 20 seats instead of just Varanasi

Priyanka had faced much criticism for her decision not to contest from Varanasi against Modi despite a big build-up

Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Saturday said the party wanted Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to focus on 20 seats instead of being captive to only the Varanasi parliamentary constituency with an aim to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi by contesting polls.

On being asked whether Priyanka's decision not to contest elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is because Modi is said to be invincible from the temple city, Pitroda in an interview to ANI said, "Earlier also I have said that it has to be her own decision because contesting elections is a very personal decision and it has to be a decision between a party and a person. When the party and the person collectively made that decision, we all have to support it."

When asked about the reason behind Priyanka's decision not to contest polls, Pitroda said, "They must have felt it is better to use her time and talent on more seats rather than one seat and not divert her energy to one place as opposed to 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

Congress has fielded Ajay Rai, a local Congress leader against Modi in the temple town.

Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase of elections on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

