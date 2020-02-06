Sam Raimi in talks to direct Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel has managed to get back their old house star as Sam Raimi is possibly returning to direct Doctor Strange 2. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the filmmaker who helmed the original 'Spiderman' series between 2002 and 2007 is in talks with the house to overlook the upcoming project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The news was another surprise after the initial shock of Scott Derrickson who helmed the 2016's first installment of 'Doctor Strange' exiting the from the second part due to creative differences. However, Scott has agreed to hold on to his executive producer position for the film.

'Doctor Strange 2' stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sorcerer Supreme alike the first film. The film will also connect the dots between the upcoming Disney+ series 'Wandavision' which is scheduled to reach the audiences in December 2020.

Raimi had introduced Tobey Maguire as and in 'Spiderman' but over the years had shifted to produce films like 'Crawl' and 'Don't Breathe'. He had also directed some of the commercially successful movies such as 'Oz the Great and Powerful' and 'Drag Me to Hell'.

Apart from 'Doctor Strange', Cumberbatch has also portrayed the character in 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. Makers of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' have planned for a release date of May 7, 2021, and are aiming to start production in May this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever