Sam Smith spooked by spirits 'every night'

hollywood

Sam Smith says he gets spooked by spirits walking up and down his stairs on a daily basis

Sam Smith

Singer Sam Smith says he gets spooked by spirits walking up and down his stairs on a daily basis, ever since he has moved into an old school building turned into homes in North London. He said on Apple's Beats 1: "I hear s**t, every night. Basically this whole building was an old school, called Lyon House. And it's split into five different houses now. I think this was like the nuns' quarters, haunted for sure.

"I hear people walking up the stairs. My sister feels... it's pretty weird... my sister sleeps in there and she says she can feel someone watching her sometimes."

While Smith has been spooked out by his sibling's eerie experiences in his house, he is pleased she is living with him, following his split from Brandon Flynn, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My sister moved in, she just came out of university. So it's amazing because it's not about me all the time. I come home from the studio, some of my family have gone through break-ups this year and this house has been like a healing house in a way for us."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever