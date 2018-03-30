Sam Smith's new single features American rapper Logic

The single sees producer Timbaland work with Sam Smith for the first time alongside long-time friend and collaborator Jimmy Napes



Sam Smith collaborated with American rapper Logic for the British singer's latest single "Pray". The single sees producer Timbaland work with Smith for the first time alongside long-time friend and collaborator Jimmy Napes. It also features additional vocals from Logic. Smith tweeted on Tuesday: "My new single is 'Pray' featuring Logic. I am so excited for you to hear this new version of one of my favourite tracks on the album ('The Thrill of It All'). It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Logic to create this, such an incredible artiste."

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Smith said in a statement: "We are all looking around at what's happening in the world and it is just messed (up). You've got no choice but to look up to the sky and put your hands together and pray for something to happen, because I feel helpless as a human right now." The Grammy winner performed the emotional and hard hitting original song on "Saturday Night Live" in 2017 ahead of his performance at The Grammy awards earlier this year.

"The Thrill of It All" released last November charting at number one in the UK and the US and has already sold 3.5 million copies worldwide. It's been over three years since Smith's debut album "In the Lonely Hour" released, and since then he has become one of the biggest acts on the planet with over 17 million global album sales and an array of impressive awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, three Brit Awards and four Grammys, among others.

